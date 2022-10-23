Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying desperately to get back in the win column after a promising start to the 2022-23 NFL season, but a cavalcade of mistakes over the last three weeks has them back under .500 in the standings.

As they brace for the 5-1 New York Giants in Week 7. Travis Etienne led the Jaguars’ running game with 10 carries for 86 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. Despite the limited opportunities next to teammate James Robinson, the second-year RB will look to keep the efficiency rolling.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Etienne finished inside the top 20 among running backs in fantasy football last week with 10.8 points in half-PPR formats. Though he hasn’t been able to find the end zone, Etienne is trending up in the fantasy community ahead of Week 7.

While he finds himself with an apt role in the running game, the Clemson product has also hauled in a total of five catches on seven targets for 65 yards from Trevor Lawrence in the last two weeks. As long as this split with Robinson continues, Etienne is creeping into RB2 conversations moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Etienne in the flex for a solid matchup against a subpar Giants run defense.