Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Christian Kirk is among the NFL’s best pass catchers with four total touchdowns recorded in the 2022-23 season. He’s been, by far, the most dependable option of all of the Jacksonville Jaguars weapons through six weeks with 25 receptions on 44 targets for 362 yards, and two carries for seven yards. The talented fifth-year wideout has finally been able to show his potential in his debut campaign with the Jaguars and should remain Trevor Lawrence’s top weapon in Week 7 against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk is the overall WR16 in fantasy football points this season, averaging a career-best 11.9 points per game. He gets a decent Giants pass defense that is allowing just 715 yards and three touchdowns to wideouts.

It’s definitely been discouraging to fantasy managers that Kirk’s target share has seen a significant drop since the nine that he received in Week 4. With Lawrence being clearly behind in his development at this point of his career, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 has been a detriment to his offense’s success. We need to see a 300-yard passing performance from him soon in order to fully trust any of the Jaguars’ receivers on a weekly basis. That includes Kirk.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Nevertheless, Kirk has a ton of blow-up potential every week. He can be started as a solid WR2.