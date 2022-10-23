Zay Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three-straight games, and have the 5-1 New York Giants on tap in Week 7. Coming off a game where he led the team in receiving with five catches on five targets for 42 yards, Zay Jones will look to attack a New York Giants secondary that’s allowing just 194.5 passing yards per game in the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Jones is currently the overall WR43 in fantasy points among wide receivers with 42.2 total points in half-PPR formats. This is a respectable ranking for the sixth-year pass catcher, considering the Jaguars’ set inclination to run the football in most appearances. Christian Kirk has four touchdowns on the year, which does limit the upside of Jones and Marvin Jones Jr. who both have one TD a piece. We’ll have to see the passing game improve mightily before we consider anyone other than Kirk in lineups.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Jones is Trevor Lawrence’s No. 2 option in the receiving corps, but the passing game will need to take a serious turning of the tide in Week 7 against the Giants before Jones can be trusted as anything more than a WR4/flex.