Evan Engram start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Doug Pederson hopes to improve the passing game in Week 7 against the New York Giants. Evan Engram has secured at least five receptions in the last two weeks and hopes to find the end zone for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram finished as the overall TE20 in Week 6, posting 6.5 points against the Colts in half-PPR formats. The 28-year-old pass catcher is the overall TE16 in a “down-bad” season for fantasy football tight ends and should have a volume-based role in the meeting with the Giants in Week 7.

After catching 11 passes for 54.5 YPG over the last two games, Engram has established a consistent role as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 1 security blanket over the middle of the field. Though the former first-round draft pick has failed to score a touchdown this season, his target share is clearly trending in the right direction.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Engram is a solid streaming option for anyone in need of a tight end fill-in during these imperative bye weeks.