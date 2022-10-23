Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have been a huge success at throwing the football in recent weeks. Matt Ryan has averaged 305.3 passing yards per contest (third in NFL) over the last three games and has completed an average of 31.7 of 45.3 passing attempts (second in the NFL) in that span. Ryan and the Colts have the Tennessee Titans on tap in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan lit up the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense to secure a 34-27 win for Indianapolis. The veteran quarterback set a single-game Colts record for completions with 42 on a whopping 58 passing attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns. It was encouraging to see Ryan lock in consistently with Michael Pittman Jr. for the entire afternoon, and he even spread the football around enough to hit three different pass catchers for scores — Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods.

Ahead of the Colts’ Week 7 meeting with Tennessee, Ryan sits as the overall QB15 in fantasy football, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game in standard formats.

Start or sit in Week 7?

For fantasy managers in need of a bye-week streamer at QB, Ryan is likely the best option you can ask for. Start him.