Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts escaped with a 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off his best performance in 2022 with 13 catches on 16 targets for 134 yards. Can the Colts wideout follow up on that monster showing in Week 7 when the team faces an exposable Tennessee Titans defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman led all NFL wide receivers in catches last week and was third behind Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs in receiving yards. This was the performance that fantasy managers have been yearning for from the 25-year-old pass catcher. It was his first double-digit target count and 100-yard game since Week 1 of the regular season. He’s the overall WR7 in fantasy football with 9.5 fantasy points per contest in the 2022-23 campaign.

This newfound chemistry with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan should only spill over into a favorable Titans matchup. Ryan has been rolling in the previous three games, and Pittman’s exceptional route-running talent will ensure that these types of outings become a weekly trend in Indianapolis.

Start or sit in Week 7?

START Pittman for another potential shootout for the Colts in Week 7.