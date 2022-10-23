Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 34-27 win over the Jaguars, marking their second straight win as they improve to 3-2-1 on the season. Alec Pierce had a solid performance as he saw a new season-high snap share at 66%, grabbing the game-winning touchdown as well. He’ll look to keep that momentum going in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce caught 3-of-7 for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Jags, bringing in 13.9 PPR fantasy points. It’s his third straight week with double-digit fantasy points as he looks to improve each week. The game-winner was Pierce’s first touchdown of the season and came at the perfect time, with just 17 seconds left on the clock to give the Colts the win over the Jaguars.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Pierce has shown some consistency as QB Matt Ryan has put some trust in him throughout the last few weeks, sending 22 targets his way through the last three games. Alec Pierce should be a solid flex or low-end WR2 play for Week 7 against the Titans.