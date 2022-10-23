Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts won their second straight game with a 34-27 final score against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The win improves their record to 3-2-1 on the season as they look ahead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods

Both Granson and Woods were involved in the offense in the Week 6 win, with Granson catching 4-of-4 targets for 38 yards, and Woods going 2-for-3 for 27 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown boosted Woods’ fantasy score a bit higher, up to 10.7 in PPR leagues while Granson brought in 7.8. While both tight ends are splitting time with Mo Alie-Cox, both Granson and Woods look to be the two contenders for the No. 1 TE spot in Indianapolis going forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Until a clear frontrunner emerges at the tight end spot, both Granson and Woods are best left on the bench in Week 7 as there will likely be more consistent TE streaming options available on the waiver wire.