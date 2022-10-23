Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans secured their third straight win with a 21-17 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 5. After a bye in Week 6, they get back to action as they face off against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill completed 15-of-25 for 181 yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win, adding three more yards from three running attempts. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but he suffered a season-high five sacks on the day. The Commanders were able to keep much of the passing game at bay as the bulk of the offense ran through RB Derrick Henry, who finished the game with 102 yards and two touchdowns. After a bye in Week 6, Tannehill will look to improve in a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Tannehill hasn’t been able to move the needle in terms of fantasy a whole lot this season, with his highest output sitting at 19.8 points in their Week 3 win over the Raiders. He’s likely best left on the bench in Week 7 except for in 2QB or Superflex leagues.