Robert Woods start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a bye week, sitting 3-2 on the season after logging their third straight win in Week 5 over the Washington Commanders. Robert Woods was very much involved in the win, although the bulk of the offense ran through RB Derrick Henry again so there wasn’t much to be seen in the passing game from a fantasy perspective. Will he be worth a start in Week 7 against the Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods caught 4-of-8 for 37 yards in the win over the Commanders in Week 5, bringing in just 7.7 PPR fantasy points on the day. Henry was the star of the show once again as he racked up 102 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the Titans to their third straight win. Woods led the team in targets but was only able to catch half of them as he turned in a somewhat underwhelming performance. The Titans haven’t been able to find a way to show much consistency in the passing game this season, but their running game has been on point as Derrick Henry has racked up five touchdowns in his last four games.

Start or sit in Week 7?

While Woods continues to be the WR1 in Tennessee, he’ll have trouble turning in consistent fantasy value as long as the Titans are still struggling in the air. Start Robert Woods as a flex play in Week 7.