Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are down bad. Fortunately, there are a lot of teams predicted to do well before the season who have been underperforming. Is this the spot where the Packers’ offense wakes up? In Week 7 vs. the Washington Commanders? If it isn’t this week, then when? Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger. Let’s take a look at his outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

This has to be the latest into a season where Rodgers hasn’t thrown for over 300 yards or 3 TDs in a game. He isn’t having a bad season with 1,403 yards, nine TDs and three interceptions through six games. It just isn’t anything close to back-to-back MVP-level.

There’s clearly a rift between Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur and what to do on offense. They need to get on the same page and the receivers need to start getting open/catching the ball in space. There are also issues on the offensive line that can be solved by the run game. Getting Aaron Jones involved with more rushes and designed passing plays would be good.

The Commanders rank in the middle of the pack in terms of passing yards allowed per game and points allowed. This isn’t a great matchup on paper but this feels like a game the Packers need before Week 8 vs. the Bills on the road. It’s a classic spot the Packers and Rodgers smash in.

Start or sit in Week 7?

With that said, Rodgers is an OK start in deeper leagues. At some point, something’s gotta give and the offense will have a good day. This has to be a turning point in the season. If it isn’t, Rodgers is best to be left on the bench other than when the Packers face the Lions and Bears.