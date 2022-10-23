AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are coming off back-to-back losses to New York teams to drop to 3-3 on the season. Many believed the run game would take over heading into the season, a season without Davante Adams. Instead, the Packers' offense continues to underperform trying to force the pass. How has that impacted AJ Dillon after a breakout season? Well, negatively. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 7 vs. the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Over the past two weeks, Dillon has just 16 carries for 75 yards and four catches for 11 yards. That isn’t cutting it in fantasy football. For whatever reason, the Packers have ditched the run the past six quarters it seems. It’s not even like Dillon has been ineffective, it’s just play-calling decisions that are perplexing.

So will this week be any different? Perhaps. The Commanders are 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game at just over 131. You would think the Packers lean into the run game in Week 7. If that’s the case, Dillon should get more work. It’s tough to tell. He also hasn’t scored very often this season. That could change if the Packers' offense gets rolling.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Dillon is a risky FLEX play in Week 7. There’s plenty of upside and the game script should play well for him. If things work out, he should pay off for fantasy managers. If not, things only get worse with the schedule.