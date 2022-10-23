Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers head to Maryland to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers are reeling a bit having dropped two straight games to New York opponents, falling to 3-3 on the season. Green Bay’s biggest issue right now is the passing game. It isn’t all Romeo Doubs' fault; he’s a rookie. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 7 vs. the Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs continues to play snaps and get plenty of targets. He just isn’t translating that into anything fantasy worthy at the moment. Doubs had four catches for 21 yards on nine targets in Week 6’s loss to the Jets. He has at least five targets in four straight games and a total of 30 over that span. You’d think 30 targets in four games would give you some pretty solid fantasy numbers. The past two weeks that hasn’t been the case.

So will anything change in Week 7? The Commanders have had a better secondary than run defense this season. You’d think the Packers will lean more on the run since the passing game clearly isn’t working.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Doubs is worth starting as a FLEX in deep PPR formats. That’s about it. He should continue to see targets. Sammy Watkins may be back but he wasn’t seeing too many looks prior to the injury. If Watkins is back, maybe we look for another option.