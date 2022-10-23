Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers continue to have a disappointing season in 2022. They’ve dropped two straight games to the New York teams and the offense has a ton of question marks still. One constant seems to be Allen Lazard, who has been the top wideout in a bad passing game. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 7 vs. the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Really, Lazard is the only player on the Packers’ roster who is doing anything consistently in fantasy football this season. He has at least eight targets in three straight games and has caught a TD pass in four of five games this season. Lazard had four catches for 76 yards and a TD in Week 6 vs. the Jets. He’s really the only one who can make a play in the passing game at this point.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Lazard remains an OK WR2 and a strong FLEX option in PPR formats. He’s generally going to be targeted in the red zone and should see a heavy volume of targets.