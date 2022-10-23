Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers continue to struggle on offense this season. The Packers rank 24th in points per game and have lost two in a row to New York teams. A lot went wrong in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. One thing that didn’t go wrong was Robert Tonyan’s performance for fantasy managers. Let’s look at his outlook for Week 7 vs. the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan had 10 catches for 90 yards in Week 6 vs. the Jets. It was arguably his best performance in a game since 2020 in Week 3 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, when he scored three TDs. The question is whether or not this is more things to come or just a fluke. Tonyan hadn’t had more than six catches in a game this season until last week. The 12 targets he had against the Jets make up over a third of his total targets for the season.

The Commanders have a decent pass defense and haven’t really allowed much production to tight ends this season. That’s mostly because they haven’t played any strong tight ends. The best names are Dallas Goedert and Dalton Schultz. So perhaps Tonyan will have more success.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Tonyan is a good start at TE after last week. The Packers clearly need to get him more involved and figure out the passing game. Tonyan makes more sense for PPR formats.