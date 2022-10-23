Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Taylor Heinicke was set to be the backup quarterback for the Commanders this season after they traded for Carson Wentz. This past week, Wentz underwent surgery for a finger on his throwing hand. This means Heinicke will be the starting quarterback for at least the next few weeks. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

It has been a dreadful season for the Commanders. They are 2-4 and thought they would be competitive this season. In 16 games last season, Heinicke threw for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 60 times for 313 yards and a touchdown. The biggest thing for him to have success is limiting turnovers. That’s something he struggled with a bit last season.

The Packers have actually had one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 164 passing yards per game which ranks first in the NFL. They’re allowing 11.3 points to quarterbacks by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 2nd in the NFL. In his first start of the year, it’s unlikely that Heinicke has a big game fantasy-wise.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Heinicke should sit.