Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Brian Robinson Jr. now leads the Commanders’ backfield after returning from being shot multiple times. The coaching staff really likes him and it seems he’ll be their RB1 moving forward. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Through two games, Robinson has 26 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. In his second career game this past week, Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. That’s in just his second game since returning from injury. We could see him have 20+ carries this week.

The Packers have had real issues trying to stop the run this season. They’re allowing 135.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re allowing 20.8 points to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 21st in the NFL. I think this will be a big week for Robinson and he will once again lead the Commanders in carries.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Robinson should start.