Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson got off to a great start this season as he was the lead running back before Brian Robinson Jr. returned from injury. Now, Gibson doesn't have much of an impact on the run offense. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Through six games, Gibson has 61 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 152 yards. Since Robinson returned, Gibson has had eight carries for 41 yards. They’ve still kept him involved in the passing game, but he’s not catching enough passes to be worth playing in fantasy.

While the Packers' pass defense has been great this season, they’ve struggled big time against the run. They’re allowing 135.2 rushing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They’re allowing 20.8 points to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 21st in the NFL. I expect a quiet game from Antonio Gibson as Robinson is their lead back.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Gibson should sit.