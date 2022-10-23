Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Since being drafted, Terry McLaurin has been one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL. Bad quarterback play has hurt his career stats, and it’s hurting him once again this season. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

In six games, McLaurin has 22 receptions for 367 yards and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see what changes this week with Taylor Heinicke taking over as the starting quarterback. Something wasn't clicking with McLaurin and Wentz it seemed. Watching them live, it always seemed Wentz didn't look McLaurin’s way enough.

The Packers have actually had one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. They’re allowing 164 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’re allowing 22.7 points to wide receivers by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 7th in the NFL. In Heinicke’s first start of the year, it’s unlikely that McLaurin has a big fantasy game.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In season-long fantasy, McLaurin should start as he’s probably one of your two top receivers. In DFS, there are likely better options at the same cost.