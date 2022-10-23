Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel was a big signing for them when the Commanders signed him two years ago. After dealing with some injuries, he’s been on the field consistently. Samuel hasn’t been putting up great numbers, however. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Like the other receivers, bad quarterback play has a bit of an impact on Samuel’s numbers. Through six games, Samuel has 34 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns. In Samuel’s limited snaps last season, he didn't make any big plays with Heinicke. It will be interesting to see what his numbers do now with the quarterback change.

The Packers are allowing 164 passing yards per game which ranks first in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing just 22.7 points to wide receivers which ranks 7th in the NFL. They have been great this season, but haven't faced any elite wide receiving cores aside from Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Samuel should sit.