Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Packers in Week 6 as they improve to 4-2 on the season. QB Zach Wilson turned in his worst performance of the season since returning from injury, but will he be able to bounce back in Week 7 against the Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson completed 10-of-18 for just 110 yards in the Week 6 win over the Packers. He added one more yard from five carries and failed to find the end zone altogether. Fantasy managers were left severely disappointed after he only brought in 4.5 fantasy points, marking his worst appearance in the three games since his return from his knee injury. The game was won thanks to defense and special teams, as well as rushing touchdowns from Braxton Berrios and Breece Hall to hand the Packers their fourth loss of the season. Wilson will look to continue his winning streak and turn in a more efficient performance for himself in Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Although the Jets are on a roll, Wilson hasn’t been bringing in a ton of fantasy value since his return. So far, each of his three games has seen a decrease in fantasy points from the week before. It’s likely he’ll score more than 4.5 this weekend, but he shouldn’t be starting as a QB1 in any fantasy league at the moment. Sit Zach Wilson in Week 7.