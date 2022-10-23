Michael Carter start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets improved to 4-2 on the season with a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, marking their third straight win. Michael Carter was unable to find the end zone after scoring twice in Week 5, but he’ll look to get back on track in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter logged six carries for 41 yards and caught his lone target for another six yards in the Week 6 win over the Packers. It’s just one week removed from his two-touchdown performance in Week 5 in the win over the Dolphins that saw him bring in 17.3 PPR fantasy points. Week 6 wasn’t as fruitful as he only brought in 5.7 PPR points. Carter continues to play second fiddle to Breece Hall, who saw 22 touches to Carter’s seven overall as Hall saw the majority of snaps for the fourth straight week. With such low volume, Carter continues to be a touchdown-dependent option.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Jets will go up against a tough Denver defense, who just held the Chargers to 73 rushing yards in Week 6. Between the rough matchup and the lower volume he’s been seeing, Michael Carter will be best left on the bench in Week 7.