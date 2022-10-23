Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets secured their third straight win as they took down the Packers 27-10 in Week 6. Now 4-2 on the season, they sit in second place in the AFC East just behind the Bills as they look to continue their streak in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson caught 1-of-5 for just eight yards in the win over the Packers as QB Zach Wilson was unable to get much going in the passing game. It was a season-low in receptions, yards, and fantasy points for Garrett Wilson as he only brought in 1.8 PPR points. He saw much more success during the first three games of the season, going 18-for-33 for 214 yards and a touchdown with Joe Flacco under center. In the three games since Zach’s return, Garrett has only gone 6-for-15 for 76 yards and no touchdowns. His rookie season which was off to a flying start has stalled out a bit as the two Wilsons will hope to find some better chemistry going forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Jets will be going up against a tough Broncos defense that has only allowed an average of 184.5 passing yards per game this season, good for fifth in the league. Given Garrett Wilson’s decreased fantasy value as of late, he’s best left on the bench in Week 7.