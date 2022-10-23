Mike Boone start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone has only gotten a smattering of touches through the first six weeks of the 2022 season and currently finds himself as the third-string running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray.

However, this week has been filled with turmoil surrounding Gordon as the veteran was visibly frustrated with his lack of touches in Monday’s overtime loss against the Chargers. Gordon will make the start in Sunday’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets but the uncertainty over his role still lingers. Could Boone be a beneficiary from a possible MelGor breakdown? We’ll go over whether or not you should start him in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Mike Boone

Boone has just 11 carries for 59 yards this season, tacking on six receptions for 61 yards to his stat sheets. In standard leagues, he has averaged just 2.4 fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit Boone. Even with the drama surrounding Gordon and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, doesn’t come close to being a fantasy commodity with the number of touches he’s gotten this year.