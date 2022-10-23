Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New York Jets for their Week 7 showdown this Sunday and at the center of tumult for the offense this week has been running back Melvin Gordon.

The veteran was visibly frustrated for his lack of touches during the team’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, leading to speculation over a rift between him and head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The two played nice in the media this week and Gordon will get the start against the Jets this weekend. However, questions about his role in the struggling offense continue to linger.

We’ll go over whether or not Gordon is worth starting in your fantasy football league this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon had just three carries for eight yards in Monday’s loss to the Chargers, earning fantasy managers a whopping 0.8 points in standard leagues. Even with Javonte Williams done for the year with a torn ACL, the veteran hasn’t been able to produce explosive numbers. He is averaging just 5.3 fantasy points per game, making him the 43rd-ranked fantasy running back heading into Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Hackett may make a point to appease Gordon with more carries this week, but it won’t make much of a difference as far as fantasy production goes. Sit him.