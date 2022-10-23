Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New York Jets for their Week 7 showdown this Sunday and that presents an opportunity for wide receiver Courtland Sutton to have a bounce-back game. The veteran had a quiet evening in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday and produced his lowest fantasy football output of the season.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Sutton in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton caught just two of three targets for 14 receiving yards in Monday’s loss, producing a season-low 1.4 points for fantasy managers. This was a significant dropoff as he usually commands around double-digit targets per game. Averaging 8.3 points per game in standard leagues, he is still the 23rd-ranked fantasy wide receiver heading into Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup. Whether he or backup Brett Rypien will start will play a huge impact on the production of the Broncos’ receivers in this one. Still, I trust Sutton’s consistency will prevail regardless and he’ll have another flex-worthy performance. Start him.