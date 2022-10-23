Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New York Jets for their Week 7 showdown this Sunday and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is hoping to make a larger impact in this matchup. Jeudy caught a handful of passes in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and he was shown to be visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Jeudy in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy hauled in three of seven targets for 54 receiving yards in Monday’s loss, producing 5.4 points for fantasy managers. He has yet to match his production from Week 1 and is averaging just 6.9 points in standard leagues. That puts him at being the 35th-ranked fantasy receiver heading into Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup. Whether he or backup Brett Rypien will start will play a huge impact on the production of the Broncos’ receivers in this one. Wilson or no Wilson, the bulk of targets will most likely go to the more consistent Sutton, making Jeudy a sit for this week.