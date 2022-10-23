Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are set to host the New York Jets for their Week 7 showdown this Sunday and running back Latavius Murray is in an interesting spot heading into this matchup. The veteran got the bulk of carries over starter Melvin Gordon in Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision that frustrated Gordon down the stretch. Gordon will get the start this Sunday but Murray could still be in line for his fair share of carries.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Murray in your fantasy lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Latavius Murray

Murray had 15 carries for 66 yards in Monday’s loss, earning fantasy managers 6.4 points in standard leagues. It marked the second straight game that he’s gotten double-digit touches and he’s slid into Javonte Williams' role well.

Start or sit in Week 7?

As mentioned before, Gordon will start but that shouldn’t have an effect on the number of carries Murray receives. With quarterback Russell Wilson a game-time decision with a hamstring injury, the Broncos may lean into their run game even more this week. Take the risk and start Murray on Sunday.