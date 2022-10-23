Davis Mills start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 as they hope to knock off their AFC opponent. With the Raiders coming off their bye week the Texans may opt to lean into the ground game heavily to wear down their opponent. With that in mind, it begs the question of whether Davis Mills is a viable starting option in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills has totaled double-digit fantasy performances in just two games this season, which is an illustration of where the Texans’ strength on offense lies. Houston is clearly better suited as a run-first team, as they rank 22nd in rushing yards per game (99.2) as opposed to ranking 26th in passing yards per game (192.0). Running back Dameon Pierce is the unquestioned lone threat on offense, but everyone else’s fantasy ceiling is a question mark on a weekly basis.

The Raiders are allowing the most fantasy points on average to quarterbacks (25.0), but that is more a testament to the pocket passers they have matched up against. Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes are all vastly better than Mills. If there were a matchup in which the defense has the advantage over the player under center, it would be the Raiders against Mills on Sunday afternoon.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Mills is a sit for week 7 given that the Texans would be wise to lean heavily into the ground game. Additionally, the Raiders' defense should be well-rested coming off a bye week, making Mills’ fantasy upside severely limited.