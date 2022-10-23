Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will look to knock off the Las Vegas Raiders as these two teams meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Rookie Dameon Pierce is the Texans’ offensive engine, and it should be no secret as to Houston leaning into the run game heavily in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce was highly touted throughout the preseason, but his first two games in the regular season were relatively slow starts. Much to the joy of fantasy managers, the Texans’ rookie has put together three straight double-digit fantasy performances since then, including back-to-back games with 20+ fantasy points. Better yet, he’s coming off a season-high 26 carries and head coach Lovie Smith has been adamant that the rookie get 20+ carries each week.

Simply put, Pierce is the fulcrum of the Texans’ offense and that should remain unchanged going forward. As the clear single option for Houston, expect him to remain heavily involved early and often against the Raiders on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Pierce is a surefire starter in Week 7 and arguably every week going forward. As the engine of the offense and the Texans’ best offensive player, the rookie should remain in starting fantasy lineups until further notice.