Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will come off their bye week for a road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. While it’s no secret that the Texans rely heavily on the ground game, there’s a chance they could keep the Raiders’ defense honest by targeting their banged-up secondary. With that in mind, could the veteran Brandin Cooks present himself as a viable option in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The Texans were hoping to rely on Cooks to be a consistent WR2 or WR3 for them this season, but the veteran wideout has more or less been up-and-down so far this season. Cooks has finished with double-digit fantasy points in two out of five games this season, and the last time he took the field in Week 5 he was relatively quiet with just four catches on six targets for 20 yards. Meanwhile, fellow receiver Nico Collins has led the Texans in receiving in certain situations.

The matchup on deck could be favorable, as the Raiders are allowing an average of 22.7 fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Their secondary is also battling through injuries, as promising slot corner Nate Hobbs has been deemed out due to a fractured hand. Las Vegas has not easily rolled over against the pass but granted, they are coming into this game well-rested following their bye week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The fact that Collins has been eating into his usage is a detriment to Cooks’ fantasy ceiling, meaning the veteran wideout is heavily reliant on big plays down the field. Given his up-and-down trajectory so far this season, he should remain on the bench as his production is too much of a question mark.