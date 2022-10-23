Derek Carr start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to make up some much-needed ground in the division as they welcome the Houston Texans in Week 7. Coming off their bye week, Derek Carr will look to lead the Raiders' offense into a much more convincing performance compared to the weeks prior. With that in mind, does Las Vegas’ quarterback present himself as a viable starting option for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

While Carr may not present himself as an elite fantasy option among quarterbacks, in four out of five games this season he has totaled two passing touchdowns in each outing. The hindrance to his fantasy ceiling has been the Raiders’ growing pains on offense adjusting to a new system, but perhaps the bye week presents itself as a silver lining going forward. The added time away, and perhaps the extra time to work through things, could mean that their Week 7 performance will be the turnaround they are hoping for.

On paper, the Texans have not been particularly accommodating to pocket passers. Houston is allowing an average of 12.5 PPR fantasy points to quarterbacks, which is the seventh-fewest in the NFL. However, the Raiders are at home and should be well-rested coming off their bye week. More importantly, with a 1-4 record, they should be extra motivated to spark a promising offensive performance to steer their season back on track.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Especially given that the bye week means a number of notable quarterbacks will be absent on the game slate, Carr presents a nice option as a plug-and-play this week. At home and coming off the bye with some added motivation, fire up the Raiders’ quarterback as a starter in lineups for Week 7.