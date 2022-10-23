Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye week and play host to the Houston Texans in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium. The Silver and Black will hope for a convincing turnaround performance for many of their offensive players, including slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. With injuries in play as well, Renfrow could be in for a strong performance on Sunday, begging the question as to whether he should be a surefire starter in fantasy football lineups this week.

It’s important to note Renfrow showed up on the final injury report as questionable with a hip injury after missing practice on Thursday. He described it to the media as minor and he was just being cautious. Nevertheless, this will be something to keep in mind on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has struggled in his three-game appearances this season, which is a frustration for fantasy managers that expected much more from the slot receiver. Granted, injuries did knock him out of the lineup for a few weeks, but when he has taken the field he has been relatively quiet nonetheless. In Week 5 against the Chiefs, in what proved to be a back-and-forth affair through the air, Renfrow finished with just four catches for 25 yards and 6.5 PPR fantasy points.

Week 7 could be the turning point for Renfrow, more so as a result of injuries to the Raiders’ receiving room. Houston is allowing just 18.5 fantasy points on average to opposing wideouts, which ranks as the 10th-fewest in the league. However, if Darren Waller is expected to miss time while nursing a hamstring injury, Renfrow’s target volume should easily propel him into WR2 territory behind Davante Adams. If there were a time to hope for a Renfrow turnaround, Week 7 could be the start.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Given that Las Vegas is at home and coming off their bye, the expectation is that they should be in for a much more convincing offensive performance. With the possible absence of Waller as a factor, Renfrow should confidently see more targets come his way, making him a viable starter in fantasy lineups this week. Keep an eye out for an injury update, but if nothing new, expect him to play.