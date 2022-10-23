Geno Smith start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Seahawks are coming off a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, bringing their record to 3-3. Geno Smith turned in less than 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 2 as his fantasy production also saw a downtick, but he’ll look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith completed 20-of-31 for 197 yards and no touchdowns, marking the first time since Week 2 that he’s thrown for less than 200 yards and failed to find the end zone. He added another 48 yards from six runs on the day, but only brought in 12.7 fantasy points. The defense from both teams really shined throughout the game, totaling 11 sacks between them as five of those went against Smith.

Consider it an off week for Smith as it was a low-scoring game, with the only Cardinals touchdown coming off a fumble recovery. The Seahawks didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter when Kenneth Walker III ran 11 yards to put the icing on the cake.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Seahawks will be going up against a depleted Chargers defense who have allowed an average of 224.8 passing yards per game so far this season. Smith should see more chances to get the ball in the air and should look more like his usual self. Start Geno Smith in Week 7.