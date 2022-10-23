Kenneth Walker III start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Seahawks turned in their third win of the season with a 19-9 victory over the Cardinals in Week 6. Kenneth Walker III scored the Seahawks’ only touchdown in the game as the offense struggled to get much going. He’ll look to continue that momentum in Week 7 as he continues to take over the bulk of the workload with Rashaad Penny sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

This was the first game since RB Rashaad Penny suffered a broken fibula and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, and Walker’s workload saw a huge increase as a direct result. The rookie saw a season high 21 carries (his previous high was eight) for 97 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Cardinals in Week 6. He also caught 2-of-3 targets for 13 yards, giving him an extra boost in PPR leagues with 19 fantasy points. Walker is expected to be the workhorse in the Seahawks backfield for the foreseeable future with Penny out indefinitely.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Seahawks are going up against a Chargers defense that’s allowed an average of 125 rushing yards per game so far this season, and Walker will see the bulk of the carries from the backfield. Start Kenneth Walker III in Week 7.