DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, bringing their record to 3-3 on the season. Seattle was unable to get much going by way of the passing game, which resulted in a downtick in performance for DK Metcalf. He’ll look to bounce back in Week 7 when they take on the LA Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf only caught 2-of-7 for 34 yards in the Week 6 win, good for a season-low 5.4 PPR fantasy points. QB Geno Smith struggled to get a whole lot going in the air against a Cardinals defense that sacked him five times throughout the day. Metcalf tied Noah Fant for the team high in targets, but was only able to bring in two of them for a season low mark. They should have a better matchup against the Chargers in Week 7 as Metcalf looks to get back on track and haul in a few more catches. He’s averaged 13.1 PPR fantasy points per game this season, so chalk up last week’s performance as a one-off situation against a very tough defense.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Seahawks offense should be forced to play in the air more against the Chargers, and Metcalf should have an easier time racking up the receptions. Start DK Metcalf in Week 7.