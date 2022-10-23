Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks brought their record to 3-3 with a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, despite the entire receiving corps struggling on the day. Tyler Lockett turned in his worst performance of the season as a result, but he’ll look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett caught 2-of-5 for just 17 yards in the Week 6 win over the Cardinals, bringing in a season-low 3.7 PPR fantasy points. It’s very unlike Lockett, as he’s totaled at least 76 yards and brought in double digit fantasy points in each of his previous four games. Week 5 saw him go 5-of-6 for 104 yards and two touchdowns as he racked up 27.4 PPR points in their loss to the Saints, but the passing game suffered quite a bit against the Cardinals as QB Geno Smith never had a whole lot of time to pick out solid passes. Lockett should be back to his normal self in Week 7 as they face a Chargers team who will allow the Seahawks to play in the air a little more.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Lockett should see a better performance against the Chargers in Week 7, so he’s definitely worth a start in any fantasy league.