Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hope to keep their winning ways going when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. One player the Chargers will hope to get back in the lineup is wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable for the game. Should he be in your fantasy football lineups if he does get cleared to play?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen is a key cog in LA’s offense. He’s the intermediate receiver Justin Herbert has been missing so far, and nobody else has really picked up the slack. Allen might be on a snap count to manage his injury ahead of the Week 8 bye, which is something to consider before throwing him into the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Unless you’re in desperate need of a receiver, Allen is best left on the bench for this week even with a favorable matchup.