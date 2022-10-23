 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Mike Williams ahead of the Chargers’ Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
A player fantasy managers and the Los Angeles Chargers hope gets going in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks is wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is coming off a rough Week 6 game where he had just two catches. Is he worth putting in fantasy lineups for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams emerged last season as a boom-or-bust fantasy option, usually connecting with Justin Herbert on a few deep balls to deliver big results. However, he’s also had some true stinkers. That’s the risk with a player like Williams, although Seattle’s secondary offers a favorable matchup for the receiver. Williams still leads the team in targets and could see a bigger role if Keenan Allen remains out.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Despite a bad Week 6 showing, Williams is a lock in fantasy lineups unless you have other options with similar upside.

