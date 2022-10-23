Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 hoping to keep their winning ways going. One player the Chargers hope can emerge in a bigger role is receiver Josh Palmer, who hasn’t been able to take advantage of Keenan Allen’s absence. Should Palmer be in fantasy lineups for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer might be the most disappointing fantasy player this season relative to expectations. When Allen went down, Palmer’s projections and outlook went up. However, he’s only registered 240 yards and one touchdown this season. He’s also dealing with just being cleared from concussion protocol, so that’s something for managers to consider even though Palmer doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In PPR formats, Palmer’s Week 6 outing was great. However, the production to this point hasn’t been good enough to merit putting him in your lineups without thinking twice. Leave him on the bench unless you have no other option.