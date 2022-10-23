Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 with both teams hoping to register another week after triumphing in Week 6. The Chargers have been able to get tight end Gerald Everett more involved this season, but does that mean he’s a good play in fantasy football lineups for this matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett has seen six or more targets in four games this season, so that’s been encouraging to see. However, he is in the tier of tight ends which are largely dependent on touchdown production to hold good value. This is a favorable matchup against Seattle’s defense, so Everett could have enough good moments to deliver solid fantasy production.

Start or sit in Week 7?

If you don’t have a top-tier tight end, Everett is worth putting into the lineup with this offense. He has high-scoring potential in this contest.