Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 as Clyde Edwards-Helaire had another disappointing fantasy performance. The Chiefs will take on a tough San Francisco 49ers team in Week 7 as CEH will look to bounce back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw his second straight quiet week as he ran the ball nine times for just 33 yards and no touchdowns in the Week 6 loss to the Bills. He didn’t even see any targets for the first time all season, leaving his fantasy score at a season-low 3.3 points. He had a great start to the season, bringing in an average of 18.9 PPR fantasy points through his first four games that saw plenty of involvement, both on the ground and in the air. He had five touchdowns through his first four games, but back-to-back weeks against extremely solid rush defenses have held him in check.

Start or sit in Week 7?

It doesn’t look much better for CEH against the 49ers, who boast one of the league’s best defenses so far this season. They’ve allowed just 87.5 rushing yards per game from opponents, coming in second in the league only behind the Bills. It might be a good idea to leave Edwards-Helaire on the bench in Week 7.