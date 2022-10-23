JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough 24-20 loss in Week 6 to the Buffalo Bills as they fall to 4-2 on the season after six games. Despite the loss, JuJu Smith-Schuster turned in his best performance in a Chiefs uniform and will look to continue that into Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster caught all five of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 loss to the Bills, finding the end zone for the first time this season. It’s the breakout performance of the season fantasy managers were hoping for as he hauled in 22.3 PPR fantasy points on the day. Showing he has plenty of upside as he finally looks to have found his role in Kansas City, fantasy managers will hope he can keep up this level of play against a tough 49ers team on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 7?

While Smith-Schuster will look to replicate last week’s performance in Week 7, he’ll be going up one of the best pass defenses in the league, as the 49ers have allowed just 168.3 passing yards per game from opponents, holding the Falcons to just 121 in Week 6. Smith-Schuster should be a good flex start in Week 7.