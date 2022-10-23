Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their second game of the season as they dropped a 24-20 result to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Marquez Valdes-Scantling failed to log a single fantasy point in the loss, but will hope to bounce back in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling didn’t catch any of his three targets, bringing in a fantasy goose egg for the first time this season. Fantasy managers had hope for the 28-year-old receiver after he caught 6-of-8 for 90 yards and 15 PPR fantasy points in Week 5’s win over the Raiders, but he took a big step back against an extremely tough Bills defense in Week 6. It was the lowest number of targets he’s seen from Patrick Mahomes all season as the bulk of throws went to Travis Kelce. He’ll certainly bounce back from zero, but it may spell the end of any hopes for some fantasy consistency.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The 49ers have one of the best pass defenses in the league, allowing an average of just 168.3 passing yards per game from opponents. Considering how little he was involved in last week’s game, leave Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the bench for Week 7.