Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a non-conference matchup in Week 7. San Francisco made a big splash Thursday with a trade for Christian McCaffrey. Does he add value to Jimmy Garoppolo at the quarterback position? Does Garoppolo become a solid starter in fantasy football formats?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have a simple plan with Garoppolo. He’s supposed to play a clean game and let the skill players make plays themselves. This is potentially going to be a high-scoring game, which naturally would boost Garoppolo’s projections. However, the 49ers may also lean on the run game more to avoid seeing Patrick Mahomes with the football as much as possible. That would diminish Garoppolo’s role substantially.

Start or sit in Week 7?

If you’re streaming quarterbacks, there are likely ones with more favorable matchups than Garoppolo has against the Chiefs. Bench him in Week 7.