Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will try to recover from a Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. One player who will hope to have a better outing is running back Jeff Wilson Jr., especially since his role is now threatened with the arrival of Christian McCaffrey. Does Wilson Jr. have one more big week in him for fantasy managers in this matchup?

Even with Deebo Samuel getting carries out of the backfield, Wilson Jr. has taken over as the lead back with Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. He’s been solid so far, rushing for 400 yards and two touchdowns in six games. This might be Wilson Jr.’s last week in the lead role.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The 49ers are going to run the ball to keep it away from Patrick Mahomes, so volume isn’t an issue for Wilson Jr. He’s worth at least a flex play in fantasy football formats.