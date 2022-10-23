Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers head into a huge Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs looking to erase the sting of a Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. One player the 49ers will need to have a big game is receiver Deebo Samuel. Is he worth starting in fantasy football lineups in this matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel is going to get tremendous volume in this offense, even if the efficiency might not be as high as desired. He’s even going to get carries out of the backfield, although that might diminish further after this week once Christian McCaffrey gets more playing time. Samuel is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, which makes him a fun player to have in fantasy lineups.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Samuel is worth putting in your fantasy lineups for Week 7 as a fringe WR1.