 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs.

By DKNation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers in the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the 49ers 28-14.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to get another big performance out of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Aiyuk went off in Week 6 against the Falcons with two touchdowns, so is he a good candidate to have in fantasy lineups for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk now has three total touchdowns on the season, and you can bet the Chiefs have given him a little more attention in their preparation this week. That being said, it does look like the receiver is starting to emerge as a real No. 2 option in this offense. He’s getting more looks than George Kittle and even has red zone touches, which is important in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 7?

There’s a lot of boom-or-bust potential here, but Aiyuk does have flex appeal given the potentially high-scoring matchup against Kansas City.

More From DraftKings Nation