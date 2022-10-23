Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to get another big performance out of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Aiyuk went off in Week 6 against the Falcons with two touchdowns, so is he a good candidate to have in fantasy lineups for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk now has three total touchdowns on the season, and you can bet the Chiefs have given him a little more attention in their preparation this week. That being said, it does look like the receiver is starting to emerge as a real No. 2 option in this offense. He’s getting more looks than George Kittle and even has red zone touches, which is important in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 7?

There’s a lot of boom-or-bust potential here, but Aiyuk does have flex appeal given the potentially high-scoring matchup against Kansas City.