George Kittle start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

One player the San Francisco 49ers and fantasy managers have yet to see a big game from is tight end George Kittle. As he heads into a matchup against fellow star tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, is Kittle worth keeping in your fantasy football lineups for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

After missing a few weeks to start the season, Kittle has barely registered in San Francisco’s offense. He hasn’t found the end zone yet but he’s still third in receiving yards despite playing two less games. It’s hard to keep a player of his caliber on the bench and the Chiefs did just give up a touchdown to Bills tight end Dawson Knox, so the matchup could be favorable.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Given the lack of great tight end options, Kittle is worth starting in Week 7.