Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and have the Miami Dolphins next up on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The Steelers will likely go with Kenny Pickett once again under center since the rookie quarterback practiced in full on Thursday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Before he went into the concussion protocol late in the third quarter against the Buccaneers, Pickett completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown. He also added two carries for 16 yards. Head coach Mike Tomlin has been firm in his belief all week that Pickett will suit up against the Dolphins.

While he didn’t have much to offer for fantasy purposes, Pickett gave a respectable showing and put the Steelers in a solid position to win for the first half of the game. He’s earned the confidence in Pittsburgh’s locker room in his debut season, and he will continue to develop the more his number is called upon.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Because of the Steelers’ first-round investment in the hometown kid, it appears that Pickett will have the edge over Mitchell Trubisky moving forward. That’s all well and good, but fantasy managers will need to see Pickett string together multiple weeks of solid productions before he’s started in lineups.